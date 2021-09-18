Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $135,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after buying an additional 2,575,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL opened at $62.10 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

