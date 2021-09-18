Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VEREIT by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in VEREIT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in VEREIT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 531,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in VEREIT by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

NYSE:VER opened at $47.43 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

