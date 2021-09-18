Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,009 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

