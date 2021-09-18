Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 3,807 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,088 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,882 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

