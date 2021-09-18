Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 4,741 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 53.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 42,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 124.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $2,865,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $75.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

