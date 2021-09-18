HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 124.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. Research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

