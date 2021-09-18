HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.67.

Shares of TSE BLU opened at C$7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.59. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$8.02. The company has a market cap of C$604.76 million and a PE ratio of -9.10.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

