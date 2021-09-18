HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

