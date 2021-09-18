Head-To-Head Analysis: Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) & Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Sundance Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $1.26 billion 1.80 -$1.88 billion $0.25 15.60 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million N/A N/A

Sundance Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Point Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy 89.04% 10.74% 5.06% Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crescent Point Energy and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus target price of $6.97, indicating a potential upside of 78.77%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Sundance Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

