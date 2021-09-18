Head-To-Head Contrast: Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) vs. Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Twist Bioscience and Big Cypress Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 1 2 3 0 2.33 Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $118.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.07%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Big Cypress Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -106.59% -24.59% -21.62% Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Big Cypress Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 66.60 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -40.58 Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Big Cypress Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience.

Summary

Big Cypress Acquisition beats Twist Bioscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage. The company was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust and Bill James Peck in February 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Big Cypress Acquisition Company Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

