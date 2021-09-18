Head to Head Review: Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gadsden Properties and Innovative Industrial Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 0 2 6 0 2.75

Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus target price of $245.57, indicating a potential upside of 5.51%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Innovative Industrial Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 95.13 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties $116.90 million 47.64 $65.73 million $5.00 46.55

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 58.72% 6.64% 5.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Gadsden Properties on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gadsden Properties Company Profile

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that engages in the investments in assets, residential developments, and commercial properties. It primarily focuses in secondary and tertiary markets across United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The firm’s property portfolio include PharmaCann; Ascend Wellness Holdings, LLC; Vireo Health, Inc.; and Green Peak Industries, LLC. The company was founded by Alan D. Gold and Paul E. Smithers on June 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

