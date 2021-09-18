HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.75 million.

Several brokerages have commented on HQY. Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.06. 1,367,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,356. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6,406.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

