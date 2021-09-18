Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Herc were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 166.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 44.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,013 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average of $110.91.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.