Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 746 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.