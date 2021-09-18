Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 152 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 88.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,987,000 after buying an additional 291,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $349.09 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $210.18 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.30.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

