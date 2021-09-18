Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 72 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $175.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.44 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.38 and its 200 day moving average is $180.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

