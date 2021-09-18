HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Shares Up 0.3%

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.63.

About HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

