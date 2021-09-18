HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,169 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Terminix Global by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of TMX opened at $43.45 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

