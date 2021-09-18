HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 788 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,777 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $79.91 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

