HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $39.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97.

