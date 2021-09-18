HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,520 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,880,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,788,000 after buying an additional 4,397,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,627,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,768,000 after buying an additional 4,040,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,964,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.01.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.