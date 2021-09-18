HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 14,052 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Coeur Mining worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 869,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 137,395 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after acquiring an additional 993,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 516.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 966,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.