Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.970-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.70 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.100 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock opened at $218.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.76. The firm has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

