Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

HNGKY stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

