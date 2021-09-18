HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.690-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.900 EPS.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

