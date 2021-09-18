Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPP. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.39.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

