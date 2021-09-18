Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.19. 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 151,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBAYF)

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

