Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:HOYFF remained flat at $$45.85 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $45.85.
Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile
