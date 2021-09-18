Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HOYFF remained flat at $$45.85 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Get Huhtamäki Oyj alerts:

Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.