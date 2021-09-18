Humaniq (HMQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $993,889.77

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $993,889.77 and approximately $55,172.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00132110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

