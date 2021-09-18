HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.08. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

