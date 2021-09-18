Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.03.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 350,064 shares of company stock worth $26,096,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $92.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

