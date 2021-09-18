Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Down 39.0% in August

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the August 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HYZN stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,841,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 230,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

