Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Down 39.0% in August

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the August 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
HYZN stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,841,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.
Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.
