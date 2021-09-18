ichi.farm 24 Hour Volume Reaches $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00071955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00120660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.00172834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,414.05 or 0.07127214 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,890.10 or 0.99976030 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.18 or 0.00841682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002643 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars.

