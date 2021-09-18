ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Hits $3.92

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00071955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00120660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.00172834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,414.05 or 0.07127214 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,890.10 or 0.99976030 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.18 or 0.00841682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002643 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.