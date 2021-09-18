Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IGNY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 117,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69. Ignyte Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ignyte Acquisition by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000.

