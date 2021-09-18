IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMIAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.
OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41. IMI has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $49.25.
About IMI
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
