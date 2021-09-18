Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.89). Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel NeuroPharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ IMPL opened at $14.44 on Friday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50.

In related news, CEO Adrian Adams purchased 20,000 shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $240,669.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $998,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $27,233,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

