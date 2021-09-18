Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.04

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.04 and traded as high as C$35.75. Imperial Oil shares last traded at C$34.59, with a volume of 3,433,734 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.93.

The firm has a market cap of C$24.37 billion and a PE ratio of -65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -176.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

