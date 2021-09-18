IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.66.

Shares of NASDAQ IMV opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.51.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

