Incent Price Up 5.7% This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $1.04 million and $26.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00072554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00121387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00174532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.09 or 0.07106673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,118.71 or 0.99550134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.41 or 0.00851153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

