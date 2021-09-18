Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indonesia Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of INDO stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Indonesia Energy has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indonesia Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Indonesia Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

