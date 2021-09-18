Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

INE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.63.

TSE INE opened at C$21.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.37 and a 52 week high of C$32.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

