InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) Insider Mark Michael Ward Buys 223,133 Shares

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) insider Mark Michael Ward purchased 223,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £91,484.53 ($119,525.12).

Mark Michael Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Mark Michael Ward purchased 657,154 shares of InnovaDerma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £243,146.98 ($317,673.09).

LON IDP opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.52) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56. InnovaDerma PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 30.22 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.16.

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

