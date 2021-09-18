Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,031 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $64,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,277 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $131,545.60.

On Wednesday, September 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 3,480 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,544.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 854 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $10,452.96.

Shares of ALTG opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.