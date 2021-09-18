Insider Buying: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Acquires 1,700 Shares of Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Elizabeth Marie Miller bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $24,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,094.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

