Insider Buying: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Acquires 1,700 Shares of Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Elizabeth Marie Miller bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $24,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,094.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile
