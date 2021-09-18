Insider Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) SVP Purchases $57,000.00 in Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DMAC opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

DMAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.