Insider Buying: FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) Insider Purchases 13,400 Shares of Stock

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) insider Robert Fraser bought 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.00 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of A$93,800.00 ($67,000.00).

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from FFI’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th. FFI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

FFI Holdings Limited, a food processing company, engages in the processing, manufacture, packaging, and distribution of food products in Australia. The company operates through Bakery and Investment Property segments. It offers bakers' jams and fruit fillings for use in bakery products, including donuts, tarts, swiss rolls, pastries, sponge cakes, and various post bake applications; fruit mince for use in tarts and slices; patisserie fillings, spreads, and glazes; fresh diced Apple; chocolate and confectionery products; cake icings, toppings, and decoration items; ice creams and desserts; and bacon and other processed meat products.

