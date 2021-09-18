Insider Buying: FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) Insider Purchases 13,400 Shares of Stock

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) insider Robert Fraser bought 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.00 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of A$93,800.00 ($67,000.00).
The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from FFI’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th. FFI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.
FFI Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for FFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.