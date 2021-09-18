Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Buys £127.19 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Daniel Shook bought 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,817 ($23.74) per share, for a total transaction of £127.19 ($166.17).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,802 ($23.54) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 27.10. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,764.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,613.78.

Get IMI alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.