Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Buys £127.19 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Daniel Shook bought 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,817 ($23.74) per share, for a total transaction of £127.19 ($166.17).
IMI stock opened at GBX 1,802 ($23.54) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 27.10. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,764.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,613.78.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.
About IMI
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
