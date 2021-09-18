Insider Buying: ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Acquires £11,550 in Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £11,550 ($15,090.15).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,500 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,411.81).

On Monday, September 6th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 18,866 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £14,715.48 ($19,225.87).

On Thursday, September 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 9,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £7,110 ($9,289.26).

On Wednesday, August 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 3,004 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £2,222.96 ($2,904.31).

On Monday, August 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 9,122 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £6,750.28 ($8,819.28).

On Thursday, August 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £4,440 ($5,800.89).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,158 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,556.92 ($5,953.65).

On Friday, August 6th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 35,803 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £26,494.22 ($34,614.87).

On Monday, August 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,250 ($2,939.64).

On Thursday, July 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £8,880 ($11,601.78).

Shares of ULS opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.91 million and a P/E ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 83.04. ULS Technology plc has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 104 ($1.36).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

