Insider Selling: Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Major Shareholder Sells $1,314,060.00 in Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

9830 Macarthur, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, 9830 Macarthur, Llc bought 1,468,700 shares of Aterian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,323,677.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 10,000 shares of Aterian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00.

On Monday, August 30th, 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of Aterian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $489,102.90.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $11.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07. Aterian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $395.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 4.12.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATER. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

